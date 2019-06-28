Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lowe’s, Golden Corral, Guitar Center and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 26.
A few highlights: Lowe’s wants you to “do July 4th right” by sprucing up your backyard (with a little help from Lowe’s). Guitar Center says “music is about creative freedom” and encourages you to “celebrate your freedom to create” during its Fourth of July sale. And Golden Corral hypes a limited-time addition to its menu: the Slow-Smoked Sirloin & Shrimp Trio.