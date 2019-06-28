Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lowe’s, Golden Corral, Guitar Center and more

Published on June 28, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 26.

A few highlights: Lowe’s wants you to “do July 4th right” by sprucing up your backyard (with a little help from Lowe’s). Guitar Center says “music is about creative freedom” and encourages you to “celebrate your freedom to create” during its Fourth of July sale. And Golden Corral hypes a limited-time addition to its menu: the Slow-Smoked Sirloin & Shrimp Trio.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Happy as Shrimp
Golden Corral: Happy as Shrimp
Premiered on: Everybody Hates Chris, TV ONE
Golden Corral data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 512,095,703 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,066,517 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.89
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Memories to Last a Lifetime
Beaches: Memories to Last a Lifetime
Premiered on: The Ingraham Angle, Fox News
Beaches data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 201,206,035 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $842,504 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.51
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Line of Duty
Acorn TV: Line of Duty
Premiered on: All Monsters Attack, Independent Film (IFC)
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
July 4th: Mulch and Garden Soil
Lowe's: July 4th: Mulch and Garden Soil
Premiered on: Property Brothers, HGTV
Lowe's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,886,104,779 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,530,644 (38% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.79
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
4th of July Sale: Creative Freedom
Guitar Center: 4th of July Sale: Creative Freedom
Premiered on: Archer's Choice With Ralph & Vicki, Outdoor Channel
Guitar Center data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,373,830 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $49,597 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 164 (64% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

