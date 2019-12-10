Watch the newest commercials on TV from Macy’s, MasterClass, The Home Depot and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Dec. 6-8).
A few highlights: MasterClass—the online library of classes taught by famous experts including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Steve Martin and Anna Wintour—suggests that you buy an annual All-Access Pass for yourself and get one free to give as a gift. Macy’s hypes a series of “perfect” gifts that cost less than $100, $200 and $300. And The Home Depot says “It’s a good time to be a doer.”