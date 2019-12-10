Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Macy’s, MasterClass, The Home Depot and more

Published on December 10, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Dec. 6-8).

A few highlights: MasterClass—the online library of classes taught by famous experts including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Steve Martin and Anna Wintour—suggests that you buy an annual All-Access Pass for yourself and get one free to give as a gift. Macy’s hypes a series of “perfect” gifts that cost less than $100, $200 and $300. And The Home Depot says “It’s a good time to be a doer.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Holidays Are Here: Perfect Gifts
Macy's: The Holidays Are Here: Perfect Gifts
Premiered on: The Christmas Cure, Hallmark
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,622,275,314 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $38,134,278 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.11
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2019 Holiday Offer
MasterClass: 2019 Holiday Offer
Premiered on: Bizarre Foods America, Destination America
MasterClass data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 15,858,383 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $154,533 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.48
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It's a Good Time to Be a Doer
The Home Depot: It's a Good Time to Be a Doer
Premiered on: Inside College Football, CBS Sports
The Home Depot data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,259,845,337 (47% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,587,461 (48% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.55
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Commitment Day
Aflac: Commitment Day
Premiered on: NBA TV Marquee Matchup, NBA TV
Aflac data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 700,792,790 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,959,434 (36% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.42
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season
Warner Home Entertainment: Game of Thrones: The Complete Eighth Season
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Warner Home Entertainment data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 73,624,204 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,500,511 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.25
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

