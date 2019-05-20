Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mazda, Facebook, Allegiant and more

Published on May 20, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 16.

Mazda serves up a dreamy, aspirational spot for its CX-5 that encourages us to “find inspiration in every mile.” Discount carrier Allegiant presents scenes of travel-related joy in a commercial with the tagline “Together we fly.” And Facebook says “Let’s find more that brings us together” in an ad that shows how Facebook Groups can help foster a sense of community.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Inspiration in Every Mile
Mazda: Inspiration in Every Mile
Premiered on: Grey's Anatomy, ABC
Mazda data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 689,070,086 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,398,550 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.31
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Her First Baseball Game
Facebook: Her First Baseball Game
Premiered on: The Big Bang Theory, TBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Where You Do It
TINCUP Whiskey: Where You Do It
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC Sports
TINCUP Whiskey data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 15,623,528 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $766,588 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.23
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Stand for Tomorrow: Women's Rights
TOMS: Stand for Tomorrow: Women's Rights
Premiered on: Wife Swap, Lifetime
TOMS data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 96,477,971 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $891,069 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.34
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Together We Fly
Allegiant: Together We Fly
Premiered on: Grey's Anatomy, ABC
Allegiant data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,925,894 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $219,816 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.34
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

