Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mazda, Facebook, Allegiant and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 16.
Mazda serves up a dreamy, aspirational spot for its CX-5 that encourages us to “find inspiration in every mile.” Discount carrier Allegiant presents scenes of travel-related joy in a commercial with the tagline “Together we fly.” And Facebook says “Let’s find more that brings us together” in an ad that shows how Facebook Groups can help foster a sense of community.