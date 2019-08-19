Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mtn Dew, Kohl’s, Speedway and more

Published on August 19, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 14.

A few highlights: Kohl’s hypes its deals on juniors’ tops, Skechers, bath towels and more. Speedway wants you to know that for a limited time when you buy three cooler drinks, you’ll get 10 cents off per gallon of gas. And Mtn Dew (Mountain Dew) gets the Adult Swim treatment in a goofy “Action Team Unite!” animated spot created by and for the network.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Adult Swim: Action Team
Mountain Dew: Adult Swim: Action Team
Premiered on: American Dad, Adult Swim
Mountain Dew data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 708,523,554 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,129,502 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.91
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)
Cooler Drinks: 10 Cents Off a Gallon
Speedway: Cooler Drinks: 10 Cents Off a Gallon
Premiered on: The B1G Show, Big Ten Network
Speedway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 29,822,996 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,676 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.48
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
Tops, Sketchers and Towels
Kohl's: Tops, Sketchers and Towels
Premiered on: Quints by Surprise, TLC
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,275,149,503 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,064,535 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.59
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Life's Little Accidents
Lumber Liquidators: Life's Little Accidents
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
Lumber Liquidators data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 385,727,655 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,807,092 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.62
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Kids Apparel, Denim and Toasters
Kohl's: Kids Apparel, Denim and Toasters
Premiered on: The Middle, Hallmark
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,275,149,503 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,064,535 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.59
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular