Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mtn Dew, Kohl’s, Speedway and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 14.
A few highlights: Kohl’s hypes its deals on juniors’ tops, Skechers, bath towels and more. Speedway wants you to know that for a limited time when you buy three cooler drinks, you’ll get 10 cents off per gallon of gas. And Mtn Dew (Mountain Dew) gets the Adult Swim treatment in a goofy “Action Team Unite!” animated spot created by and for the network.