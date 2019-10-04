Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Oculus VR, T-Mobile, Microsoft and more

Published on October 04, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 2.

A few highlights: T-Mobile promotes its 600 MHz signal; “No signal reaches farther or is more reliable,” an announcer says. Oculus VR, the virtual reality hardware/software company owned by Facebook, wants you to “explore realms, wield lightsabers, defeat champions, defy reality” with its Oculus Quest headset. And floral artist Maurice Harris stars in Microsoft’s latest commercial for its Surface family of laptops.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Microsoft Surface: When Inspiration Strikes, Bring It to the Surface
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Microsoft Surface data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 869,528,630 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,569,928 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.63
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
T-Mobile: Home or Away, We're With You
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, ESPN2
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,135,268,175 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $63,706,496 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.45
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Oculus VR: Explore Realms
Premiered on: Mr. Pickles, Adult Swim
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Samsung Mobile: Create What You Want: Makeup Artist
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,701,767,685 (54% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,087,762 (52% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.09
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Emirates: Meals
Premiered on: One-Day International Cricket, Willow Cricket
Emirates data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 121,673,803 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,090,951 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.12
Attention Index: 159 (59% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

