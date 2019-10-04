Watch the newest commercials on TV from Oculus VR, T-Mobile, Microsoft and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 2.
A few highlights: T-Mobile promotes its 600 MHz signal; “No signal reaches farther or is more reliable,” an announcer says. Oculus VR, the virtual reality hardware/software company owned by Facebook, wants you to “explore realms, wield lightsabers, defeat champions, defy reality” with its Oculus Quest headset. And floral artist Maurice Harris stars in Microsoft’s latest commercial for its Surface family of laptops.