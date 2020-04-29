Watch the newest commercials on TV from Papa John’s, Toyota, Feeding America and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (April 24-26).
A few highlights: Papa John’s says that it “shows up” so that “families can stay home.” Toyota hypes the “stunning detail” and “cutting-edge technology” of the 2020 Camry. And Feeding America wants you to know that during the current crisis, 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children “don’t have access to nutritious food.”