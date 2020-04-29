Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Papa John’s, Toyota, Feeding America and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 29, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (April 24-26). 

A few highlights: Papa John’s says that it “shows up” so that “families can stay home.” Toyota hypes the “stunning detail” and “cutting-edge technology” of the 2020 Camry. And Feeding America wants you to know that during the current crisis, 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children “don’t have access to nutritious food.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Stunning Detail
Toyota: Stunning Detail
Premiered on: The Parkers, BET
Toyota data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,127,661,249 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,390,360 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.46
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Every Pizza I Deliver
Papa John's: Every Pizza I Deliver
Premiered on: ABC World News Tonight With David Muir, ABC
Papa John's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,749,405,222 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,269,534 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.76
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
NFL Draft Tip #7: Technical Difficulties
Bud Light Seltzer: NFL Draft Tip #7: Technical Difficulties
Premiered on: 2020 NFL Draft, ABC
Bud Light Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 556,183,946 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,122,660 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.24
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bring Us Together
Feeding America: Bring Us Together
Premiered on: The Disney Family Singalong, ABC
Feeding America data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 350,273,777 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,891,229 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.30
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Martin Sheen Can’t Stop Talking About Prescription Savings
SingleCare: Martin Sheen Can’t Stop Talking About Prescription Savings
Premiered on: My Ghost Story, Travel
SingleCare data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 280,709,322 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,357,655 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.13
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pizza Hut, Subaru, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Target, Allstate and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Arm & Hammer, Amazon, MakeSpace and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, USPS, Hershey's and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, P&G, Activia and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Keurig, Facebook and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Fitbit, Farmers and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from FedEx, Paycom, Uber and more

