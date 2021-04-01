Watch the newest commercials on TV from Petco, Lay’s, Tide and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Ice-T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Vanilla Ice help spread Tide’s “#TurnToCold” message. (Ad Age’s Jack Neff has the backstory: “Tide wants consumers to wash clothes in cold water, making green pitch a key part of 10-year marketing plan.”) Marshawn Lynch hypes Lay’s Kettle Cooked. And Petco wants you to know that it’s now positioning itself as “The Health and Wellness Company.”