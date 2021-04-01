Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Petco, Lay’s, Tide and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 01, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Ice-T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Vanilla Ice help spread Tide’s “#TurnToCold” message.  (Ad Age’s Jack Neff has the backstory: “Tide wants consumers to wash clothes in cold water, making green pitch a key part of 10-year marketing plan.”) Marshawn Lynch hypes Lay’s Kettle Cooked. And Petco wants you to know that it’s now positioning itself as “The Health and Wellness Company.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Get Lost in the Crunch
Lay's: Get Lost in the Crunch
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, VH1
Lay's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 528,910,738 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,065,008 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.54%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
A New Approach to Whole Health
PETCO: A New Approach to Whole Health
Premiered on: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, BBC America
PETCO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 45,978,333 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $211,593 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.10%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Cold Callers: Turn to Cold With Vanilla Ice
Tide: Cold Callers: Turn to Cold With Vanilla Ice
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Kasie Hunt, MSNBC
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,899,068,933 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,766,652 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.47%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Karl
GEICO: Karl
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,549,936,302 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $84,508,838 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.72%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Listen to Your Elders
Diet Coke: Listen to Your Elders
Premiered on: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, BBC America
Diet Coke data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 281,100,053 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,050,296 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

