Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Microsoft, Pepsi and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Jan. 4-5).
A few highlights: Katie Sowers, the offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, explains how she uses Microsoft’s Surface Pro on the job. A young sign-spinner’s dad tries to be supportive in a rather meta Progressive ad-within-an-ad ad. And a dork in the crowd at a stadium gets his groove on (and a starring role on the jumbotron) with a little help from Pepsi.