Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Microsoft, Pepsi and more

Published on January 07, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Jan. 4-5).

A few highlights: Katie Sowers, the offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, explains how she uses Microsoft’s Surface Pro on the job. A young sign-spinner’s dad tries to be supportive in a rather meta Progressive ad-within-an-ad ad. And a dork in the crowd at a stadium gets his groove on (and a starring role on the jumbotron) with a little help from Pepsi.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fade Away
Pepsi: Fade Away
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Pepsi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,162,487,465 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,451,395 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.16
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Employee of the Month
Dunkin': Employee of the Month
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Dunkin' data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 854,298,119 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,221,666 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.98
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Sign Holder: Dad
Progressive: Sign Holder: Dad
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,524,739,417 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $84,189,114 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.90
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Your Dream Is Coming
Microsoft Surface: Your Dream Is Coming
Premiered on: Football Night in America, NBC
Microsoft Surface data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 310,821,485 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,388,270 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.24
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Teaser
Bud Light: Teaser
Premiered on: FOX College Hoops Tip-Off, FOX
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 595,523,181 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,449,691 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.88
Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular