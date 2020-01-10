Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, Blue Apron, Denny’s and more

Published on January 10, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan 8.

A few highlights: Dennys hypes its new $7.99 Super Duper Slam breakfast special, which includes bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Blue Apron wants you to “skip the stress of meal-planning and just enjoy living a healthy lifestyle.” And Rocket Mortgage promotes its Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Get Ready
Rocket Mortgage: Get Ready
Premiered on: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, ABC
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,003,072,578 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,613,430 (51% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.85
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bob & Cleetus Seeing Colors
Mahindra: Bob & Cleetus Seeing Colors
Premiered on: MeatEater, The Sportsman Channel
Mahindra data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 19,277,990 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $95,559 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.97
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Best Sale Ever: This World Is Better Experienced Together
Princess Cruises: Best Sale Ever: This World Is Better Experienced Together
Premiered on: World's Funniest Videos: Top 10 Countdown, Laff TV
Princess Cruises data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,554,299 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $120,170 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.43
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Super Duper New Year
Denny's: Super Duper New Year
Premiered on: All of Us, TV ONE
Denny's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 378,504,201 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,273,996 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.19
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Feed Your Soul
Blue Apron: Feed Your Soul
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

