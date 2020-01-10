Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, Blue Apron, Denny’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan 8.
A few highlights: Denny’s hypes its new $7.99 Super Duper Slam breakfast special, which includes bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Blue Apron wants you to “skip the stress of meal-planning and just enjoy living a healthy lifestyle.” And Rocket Mortgage promotes its Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.