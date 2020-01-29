Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, Experian, Doritos and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 27.
A few highlights: Doritos teases its Super Bowl ad featuring Lil Nas X. (See also: “Sam Elliott’s spoken-word ‘Old Town Road’ is the Doritos teaser you didn’t know you needed,” via Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl.) A stampeding John Cena helps Experian hype its Boost service that can raise your credit score. And Jason Momoa teases his Big Game ad for Rocket Mortgage from Quicken Loans. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Quicken Loans taps Jason Momoa for Super Bowl return.”)