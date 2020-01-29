Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, Experian, Doritos and more

Published on January 29, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 27.

A few highlights: Doritos teases its Super Bowl ad featuring Lil Nas X. (See also: “Sam Elliott’s spoken-word ‘Old Town Road’ is the Doritos teaser you didn’t know you needed,” via Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl.) A stampeding John Cena helps Experian hype its Boost service that can raise your credit score. And Jason Momoa teases his Big Game ad for Rocket Mortgage from Quicken Loans. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Quicken Loans taps Jason Momoa for Super Bowl return.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Teaser: Mirror
Rocket Mortgage: Teaser: Mirror
Premiered on: Tia Mowry at Home, Cooking Channel
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 997,775,233 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,025,906 (50% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.75
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Teaser: Bassquake
Doritos: Teaser: Bassquake
Premiered on: Catfish: The TV Show, MTV
Doritos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 260,884,324 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,529,105 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.99
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Stampede
Experian: Stampede
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPNEWS
Experian data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 850,242,747 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,083,949 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.12
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Teaser: Neck Pillow
Avocados From Mexico: Teaser: Neck Pillow
Premiered on: Tia Mowry at Home, Cooking Channel
Avocados From Mexico data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,423,779 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $74,700 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.91
Attention Index: 30 (70% more interruptions than avg.)
Sharing
Hershey's: Sharing
Premiered on: World's Funniest Videos: Top 10 Countdown, Laff TV
Hershey's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 815,497,036 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,393,618 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.89
Attention Index: 54 (46% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

