Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Campbell’s, Pizza Hut and more

Published on September 16, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 12.

A few highlights: Samsung hypes the Galaxy Note 10/10+ with a little help from some colorful alpacas (I-Hsien Sherwood previewed the spot last Wednesday: “Rockstar alpacas become a global sensation thanks to a powerhouse phone from Samsung”). New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and his mom star in the latest from Campbell’s (Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “Campbell’s updates Chunky’s Mama’s Boy campaign after a five-year hiatus”). And Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett helps Pizza Hut promote its Hut Hut Win Sweepstakes & Instant Win game.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Alpaca
Samsung Mobile: Alpaca
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, CBS
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,900,409,861 (98% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,415,257 (99% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.98
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2019 Official Sideline Collection
New Era: 2019 Official Sideline Collection
Premiered on: NFL GameDay Kickoff, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Always a Good Time
Campbell's Soup: Always a Good Time
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
Campbell's Soup data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 76,717,664 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $276,029 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.63
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Convenience Store
Yahoo! Sports: Convenience Store
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Hut Hut Win: Escape Room with Tyler Lockett
Pizza Hut: Hut Hut Win: Escape Room with Tyler Lockett
Premiered on: NFL GameDay Kickoff, NFL Network
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,296,671,286 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,882,235 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.59
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

