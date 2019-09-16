Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Campbell’s, Pizza Hut and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 12.
A few highlights: Samsung hypes the Galaxy Note 10/10+ with a little help from some colorful alpacas (I-Hsien Sherwood previewed the spot last Wednesday: “Rockstar alpacas become a global sensation thanks to a powerhouse phone from Samsung”). New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and his mom star in the latest from Campbell’s (Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “Campbell’s updates Chunky’s Mama’s Boy campaign after a five-year hiatus”). And Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett helps Pizza Hut promote its Hut Hut Win Sweepstakes & Instant Win game.