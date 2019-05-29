Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Fitbit, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 27.
“Get dad a gift that gets you together,” Samsung suggests in a spot for its Galaxy Watch (Father’s Day is June 16). The Geico Gecko, the Caveman and other characters from classic Geico commercials appear in one of the final installments of the ongoing “Best of Geico” campaign, along with a Florida woman named Kathleen who won the chance to appear in a Geico ad. And an instrumental version of “Private Idaho” by the The B-52’s serves as the soundtrack for a Fitbit spot with the tagline “Know your body better.”