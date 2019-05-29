Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Fitbit, Geico and more

Published on May 29, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 27.

“Get dad a gift that gets you together,” Samsung suggests in a spot for its Galaxy Watch (Father’s Day is June 16). The Geico Gecko, the Caveman and other characters from classic Geico commercials appear in one of the final installments of the ongoing “Best of Geico” campaign, along with a Florida woman named Kathleen who won the chance to appear in a Geico ad. And an instrumental version of “Private Idaho” by the The B-52’s serves as the soundtrack for a Fitbit spot with the tagline “Know your body better.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Meet the Best of GEICO Winner
GEICO: Meet the Best of GEICO Winner
Premiered on: PBR Bull Riding, CBS Sports
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,563,300,782 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $72,739,092 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.47
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Know Your Body Better
Fitbit: Know Your Body Better
Premiered on: Project Runway, BRAVO
Fitbit data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 452,801,269 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,155,611 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.75
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Zelle: Movie Time
Wells Fargo: Zelle: Movie Time
Premiered on: Let's Make a Deal, CBS
Wells Fargo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,317,226,743 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,473,381 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.78
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
How to Make Thai Chicken Wings: $100 Credit
Postmates: How to Make Thai Chicken Wings: $100 Credit
Premiered on: Bong Appétit, Viceland
Postmates data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,131,331 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $639,612 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.83
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2019 Father's Day
Samsung Mobile: 2019 Father's Day
Premiered on: The Three Stooges, Independent Film (IFC)
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,646,558,166 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,728,998 (40% of industry)
Attention Score: 80.76
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

