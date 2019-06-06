Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Porsche, T-Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 4.
A few highlights: Samsung points out that its Galaxy brand is turning 10, so it’s celebrating by offering a free year of YouTube Premium when you get a Galaxy S10 or S10+. Meanwhile, T-Mobile hypes its continuing free-Netflix deal. And Porsche serves up scenes of one woman’s endlessly redundant daily work and home routines, which she breaks out by taking “thrilling” road trips in her Porsche Macan.