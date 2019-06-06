Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Porsche, T-Mobile and more

Published on June 06, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 4.

A few highlights: Samsung points out that its Galaxy brand is turning 10, so it’s celebrating by offering a free year of YouTube Premium when you get a Galaxy S10 or S10+. Meanwhile, T-Mobile hypes its continuing free-Netflix deal. And Porsche serves up scenes of one woman’s endlessly redundant daily work and home routines, which she breaks out by taking “thrilling” road trips in her Porsche Macan.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Mallory Pugh Brings the Heat
Gatorade: Mallory Pugh Brings the Heat
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, BET
Gatorade data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 844,774,176 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,403,882 (37% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.50
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Be a Booker: Go for It
Booking.com: Be a Booker: Go for It
Premiered on: All of Us, TV ONE
Booking.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,175,062,683 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,116,335 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.80
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Routine
Porsche: Routine
Premiered on: The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Happy Galaxy Day
Samsung Mobile: Happy Galaxy Day
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,558,519,115 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,332,885 (37% of industry)
Attention Score: 79.45
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)
Netflix on Us
T-Mobile: Netflix on Us
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, VH1
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,978,828,619 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,757,262 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.53
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)

