Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, USPS, Hershey’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 22, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 20. 

A few highlights: Samsung offers a familiar message of hope: “We’ll get through this, together.” Hershey’s says we’ve all been given the chance “to use this time we feel most alone, to come together.” And in a USPS ad that shows the Postal Service as an essential part of American life, an announcer says that “Every day, all across America, we deliver for you. And we always will.” (Some context: “USPS is hanging on by a thread,” via The Hill.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Heartwarming at Home
Hershey's: Heartwarming at Home
Premiered on: The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Independent Film (IFC)
Hershey's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,551,733,824 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,685,715 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.22
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Stay Apart, Stay Together
Samsung: Stay Apart, Stay Together
Premiered on: The Neighborhood, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Stay Safe at Home
The General: Stay Safe at Home
Premiered on: The Amazing World of Gumball, Cartoon Network
The General data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,538,642,549 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,843,727 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.45
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Un9to5ers
Duluth Trading Company: The Un9to5ers
Premiered on: Big Texas Fix, DIY
Duluth Trading Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 206,295,750 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,975,994 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.85
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Certainty
USPS: Certainty
Premiered on: Fatal Vows, Investigation Discovery
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

