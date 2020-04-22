Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, USPS, Hershey’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 20.
A few highlights: Samsung offers a familiar message of hope: “We’ll get through this, together.” Hershey’s says we’ve all been given the chance “to use this time we feel most alone, to come together.” And in a USPS ad that shows the Postal Service as an essential part of American life, an announcer says that “Every day, all across America, we deliver for you. And we always will.” (Some context: “USPS is hanging on by a thread,” via The Hill.)