Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sprint, Acorns, HBO and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jun 25.
A few highlights: HBO promotes “Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (premiering June 29), the first stand-up comedy special from the Egyptian-American comedian, writer, actor and director. Investing app Acorns explains how it can effortlessly help convert your spare change into a nest egg over time. And Sprint spokesman Paul Marcarelli says “Wireless network claims are so confusing” in another of a series of ads that hype Sprint’s 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee.