Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sprint, Acorns, HBO and more

Published on June 27, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jun 25.

A few highlights: HBO promotes “Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (premiering June 29), the first stand-up comedy special from the Egyptian-American comedian, writer, actor and director. Investing app Acorns explains how it can effortlessly help convert your spare change into a nest egg over time. And Sprint spokesman Paul Marcarelli says “Wireless network claims are so confusing” in another of a series of ads that hype Sprint’s 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee.

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Future of Business Has Feelings
SAP: The Future of Business Has Feelings
Premiered on: NHL Tonight, NHL
SAP data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 946,174 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,288 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.17
Attention Index: 40 (60% more interruptions than avg.)
United Campaign
Alzheimer's Association: United Campaign
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
Alzheimer's Association data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 283,925,667 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $891,706 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.60
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
HBO: Ramy Youssef: Feelings
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
HBO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 223,332,238 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,538,044 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.09
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Put Your Spare Change to Work
Acorns: Put Your Spare Change to Work
Premiered on: College Baseball, PAC-12 Network
Acorns data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 38,090,268 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $364,392 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.55
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Confusing Claims
Sprint: Confusing Claims
Premiered on: The Flash, CW
Sprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,864,667,290 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,975,301 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.70
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

