Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sprint, American Express, Adidas and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 24.
A few highlights: Sprint spokesman Paul Marcarelli helps hype the “incredible camera featuring Night Sight” built into Google’s new Pixel 4 phone. American Express says it’s “with you through the new, the now and whatever comes next.” And in a spot starring NBA superstar James Harden, Adidas asks “Which would you rather be: understood or unforgettable?”