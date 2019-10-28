Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sprint, American Express, Adidas and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 28, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 24.

A few highlights: Sprint spokesman Paul Marcarelli helps hype the “incredible camera featuring Night Sight” built into Google’s new Pixel 4 phone. American Express says it’s “with you through the new, the now and whatever comes next.” And in a spot starring NBA superstar James Harden, Adidas asks “Which would you rather be: understood or unforgettable?”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Free To Create: James Harden Is Different
adidas: Free To Create: James Harden Is Different
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
adidas data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,620,076 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $170,493 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.69
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
Member Since ’19
American Express: Member Since ’19
Premiered on: Money Monster, FX
American Express data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 379,750,533 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,970,707 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.56
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)
So Fresh: Jordan Bred
Finish Line: So Fresh: Jordan Bred
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Google Pixel 4: Capture the Stars
Sprint: Google Pixel 4: Capture the Stars
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Sprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,231,373,751 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,100,916 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.20
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Wake Up Call: Bus
Robinhood Financial: Wake Up Call: Bus
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular