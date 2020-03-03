Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Calia by Carrie Underwood and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Feb. 28-March 1).
A few highlights: J. J. Watt, T. J. Watt and Derek Watt star in the latest from Subway. “To be the best in every role, I have to put myself first,” says Carrie Underwood in a spot for Calia, her line of fitness apparel sold exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods. And the character known as Jake from State Farm (Kevin Mimms) promotes the insurer’s Drive Safe & Save app.