Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Calia by Carrie Underwood and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 03, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Feb. 28-March 1).

A few highlights: J. J. Watt, T. J. Watt and Derek Watt star in the latest from Subway. “To be the best in every role, I have to put myself first,” says Carrie Underwood in a spot for Calia, her line of fitness apparel sold exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods. And the character known as Jake from State Farm (Kevin Mimms) promotes the insurer’s Drive Safe & Save app.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Upgrades
State Farm: Upgrades
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, CBS
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,948,598,560 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,086,372 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.60
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
This is Your Invitation. Swing.
Grant Thornton: This is Your Invitation. Swing.
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, NBC
Grant Thornton data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 18,378,283 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $475,730 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.22
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Never A Spectator
Papa's Pilar: Never A Spectator
Premiered on: George Poveromo's World of Saltwater Fishing, Discovery Channel
Papa's Pilar data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 393,797 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,494 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.35
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
What's Your Favorite?
Subway: What's Your Favorite?
Premiered on: Race to Witch Mountain, TBS
Subway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,777,250,732 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,519,287 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.32
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
Put Yourself First
CALIA by Carrie Underwood: Put Yourself First
Premiered on: Blind Date, BRAVO
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

