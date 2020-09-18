Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subaru, Hotels.com, Expedia and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 18, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from GE, Oakley, Dr Pepper and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: A couple goes on imaginary trips—with a little help from stop-motion filming—in a whimsical spot from Expedia. Hotel.com’s Captain Obvious meets a future version of himself and ... it gets a little weird. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on both the Hotels.com and Expedia commercials: “Desperate for dollars, travel brands ramp up fall campaigns.”) And a grandmother and granddaughter bond over a road trip in Subaru’s latest.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
BFI: Case of the Sneaky Spouse
Butterfinger: BFI: Case of the Sneaky Spouse
Premiered on: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, TLC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Peytonville: Retirement
Nationwide Insurance: Peytonville: Retirement
Premiered on: Center Court Rome, Tennis Channel
Nationwide Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 99,518,374 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,435,961 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.70
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Girls' Trip
Subaru: Girls' Trip
Premiered on: Hogan's Heroes, SundanceTV
Subaru data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,763,622,783 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,725,423 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.96
Attention Index: 62 (38% more interruptions than avg.)
Future Captain Obvious
Hotels.com: Future Captain Obvious
Premiered on: Trisha's Southern Kitchen, Food Network
Hotels.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 160,079,407 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,453,013 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.23
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)
Let's Take a Trip
Expedia: Let's Take a Trip
Premiered on: Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Ovation
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs.s the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

