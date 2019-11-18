Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subaru, Smirnoff, T-Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 14.
A few highlights: Smirnoff toasts “not-so-silent nights” with a little help from Laverne Cox, Toddy Smith and friends. Rescue dogs and cats get a festive, unexpected shelter visit in a Subaru “Share the Love Event” commercial in support of the ASPCA. And T-Mobile says it “makes the holidays easier” in a spot that hypes the new Samsung phones you can get when you sign up for service.