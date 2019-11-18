Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subaru, Smirnoff, T-Mobile and more

Published on November 18, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 14.

A few highlights: Smirnoff toasts “not-so-silent nights” with a little help from Laverne Cox, Toddy Smith and friends. Rescue dogs and cats get a festive, unexpected shelter visit in a Subaru “Share the Love Event” commercial in support of the ASPCA. And T-Mobile says it “makes the holidays easier” in a spot that hypes the new Samsung phones you can get when you sign up for service.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

A Family Feast
Smirnoff: A Family Feast
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Smirnoff data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 149,281,849 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,908,657 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.56
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Night Visit
Subaru: Night Visit
Premiered on: Grave Mysteries, Investigation Discovery
Subaru data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,746,541,336 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,088,749 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.84
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Thanksgiving Newborn
Walmart: Thanksgiving Newborn
Premiered on: Dr. Phil, Oprah Winfrey Network
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,292,749,949 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,600,424 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.41
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
VR: Live the Game
PlayStation: VR: Live the Game
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,733,405,749 (60% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,484,485 (66% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.80
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Flight Delayed
T-Mobile: Holidays: Flight Delayed
Premiered on: Today, NBC
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,308,521,984 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $76,629,082 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.06
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

