Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Rolex, Smile Direct Club and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 25.
A few highlights: Rolex, a sponsor of women’s golf, celebrates the Evian Championship held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. Smile Direct Club says its new Nighttime Clear Aligners can help you straighten your teeth while you sleep for up to 60 percent less than the cost of braces. And in a back-to-school spot, Target promotes the fact that its t-shirts for kids start at just $4.