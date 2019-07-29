Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Rolex, Smile Direct Club and more

Published on July 29, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 25.

A few highlights: Rolex, a sponsor of women’s golf, celebrates the Evian Championship held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. Smile Direct Club says its new Nighttime Clear Aligners can help you straighten your teeth while you sleep for up to 60 percent less than the cost of braces. And in a back-to-school spot, Target promotes the fact that its t-shirts for kids start at just $4.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
School List: $4 Tees
Premiered on: SpongeBob SquarePants, Nick
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,856,885,340 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,974,310 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.22
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)
Have We Met Yet?
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Evian Championship
Premiered on: 2019 Evian Championship, Golf
Rolex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 203,319,520 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,654,882 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.79
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sleep Walking
Premiered on: Without a Trace, Escape TV
Smile Direct Club data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 803,928,965 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,386,393 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.49
Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)
Feel Like a Boss
Premiered on: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC
Ross data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 111,232,824 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,484 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.19
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

