Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from TaxAct, Ritz Crackers, Glad and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 06, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: TaxAct says its tax-prep service “costs 30% less than the big guys.” Sofía Vergara helps hype “bold and cheesy” Ritz Cheese Crispers. And in ad that’s labeled as being “Powered by Wired Brand Lab,” Angela Kinsey (Angela from “The Office”) gives a faux conference keynote address about the technology behind Glad ForceFlex Plus trash bags.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Gladiator School
Jif: Gladiator School
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Jif data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,707,329 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $89,504 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.01
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bad Day at Big Pizza
Little Caesars Pizza: Bad Day at Big Pizza
Premiered on: Mom, FXX
Little Caesars Pizza data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,950,179,298 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,977,296 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.02
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bear: Taxes Aren't Scary
TaxACT: Bear: Taxes Aren't Scary
Premiered on: Dumb and Dumber To, FX
TaxACT data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 58,550,315 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $238,228 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 58.01
Attention Index: 14 (86% more interruptions than avg.)
Kitchen Keynote
Glad: Kitchen Keynote
Premiered on: What's Happening!!, TV ONE
Glad data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 327,570,346 (76% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,075,781 (90% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.90
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Couch
Ritz Crackers: Couch
Premiered on: On the Case With Paula Zahn, Investigation Discovery
Ritz Crackers data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 470,942,408 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,497,743 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.91
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from HelloFresh, Camping World, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from HelloFresh, Camping World, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from NerdWallet, Kia, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from NerdWallet, Kia, Taco Bell and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ally, Jack in the Box, Aflac and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ally, Jack in the Box, Aflac and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Noom, Qatar Airways, Black Rifle Coffee and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Noom, Qatar Airways, Black Rifle Coffee and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Wish, Vital Proteins and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Wish, Vital Proteins and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Frito-Lay, Headspace, Neutrogena and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Frito-Lay, Headspace, Neutrogena and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Billie, Capital One, Triscuit and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Billie, Capital One, Triscuit and more