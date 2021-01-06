Watch the newest commercials on TV from TaxAct, Ritz Crackers, Glad and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: TaxAct says its tax-prep service “costs 30% less than the big guys.” Sofía Vergara helps hype “bold and cheesy” Ritz Cheese Crispers. And in ad that’s labeled as being “Powered by Wired Brand Lab,” Angela Kinsey (Angela from “The Office”) gives a faux conference keynote address about the technology behind Glad ForceFlex Plus trash bags.