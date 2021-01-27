Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from TurboTax, Apple, DoorDash and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 27, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Subaru, Amazon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: TurboTax wants you to know about its TurboTax Live tax-prep experts. Apples says you can get an electrocardiogram “right here, right now,” wherever you are, with the latest Apple Watch (Series 6). And DoorDash teases its Super Bowl ad. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “DoorDash is the latest first-time Super Bowl ad buyer, and it’s bringing Cookie Monster.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Sesame Workshop: Reading
DoorDash: Sesame Workshop: Reading
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
DoorDash data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 614,399,974 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,274,456 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.02
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
An ECG Right Here, Right Now
Apple Watch: An ECG Right Here, Right Now
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Apple Watch data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 93,208,057 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,775,955 (72% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.28
Attention Index: 31 (69% more interruptions than avg.)
Mind Control
Experian: Mind Control
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Experian data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 972,409,103 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,024,176 (32% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.02
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Freeloader
TurboTax: Freeloader
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
TurboTax data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,360,602,806 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $82,206,008 (69% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.56
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Meant For You: Loungewear
Etsy: Meant For You: Loungewear
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Etsy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 44,210,796 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,294,196 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

