Watch the newest commercials on TV from TurboTax, Apple, DoorDash and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: TurboTax wants you to know about its TurboTax Live tax-prep experts. Apples says you can get an electrocardiogram “right here, right now,” wherever you are, with the latest Apple Watch (Series 6). And DoorDash teases its Super Bowl ad. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “DoorDash is the latest first-time Super Bowl ad buyer, and it’s bringing Cookie Monster.”)