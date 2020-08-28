Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Amazon, Facebook and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 28, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Facebook says, “When we support small businesses, we support our communities” in a plaintive spot that focuses on a New York City restaurant, Coogan’s, that permanently shut down during the pandemic. Amazon wants you to know that Amazon Web Services (AWS) powers Zoom, Peloton, Disney+, Blackboard, DoorDash and more. And Verizon engineers hype 5G Ultra Wideband.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Survive
Facebook: Survive
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 522,573,026 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,761,852 (55% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.77
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Bartender Skills
Bulleit Bourbon: Bartender Skills
Premiered on: Hogan's Heroes, SundanceTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Figuring It Out
Amazon Web Services: Figuring It Out
Premiered on: European PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Fastest 5G in the World
Verizon: The Fastest 5G in the World
Premiered on: 12 corazones, NBC Universo
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,920,406,749 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,391,021 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.93
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Russell Rate
State Farm: Russell Rate
Premiered on: Early Bloomers, BabyFirst TV
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,965,164,634 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,461,283 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.61
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

