Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Amazon, Facebook and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Facebook says, “When we support small businesses, we support our communities” in a plaintive spot that focuses on a New York City restaurant, Coogan’s, that permanently shut down during the pandemic. Amazon wants you to know that Amazon Web Services (AWS) powers Zoom, Peloton, Disney+, Blackboard, DoorDash and more. And Verizon engineers hype 5G Ultra Wideband.