Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Bed Bath & Beyond serves up another in a series of spots under its new “Home, Happier” campaign theme. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Bed Bath & Beyond debuts first work from Muh-Tay-Zik/Hof-Fer.”) “This is our shot at returning to the faces and places we love and miss,” John Legend says in the latest COVID-19 vaccination PSA from Walgreens. (Previously: “Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign,” also from Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli.) And Taco Bell hypes its $1 Beefy Potato-rito.