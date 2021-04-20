Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Taco Bell and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 20, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Bed Bath & Beyond serves up another in a series of spots under its new “Home, Happier” campaign theme. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Bed Bath & Beyond debuts first work from Muh-Tay-Zik/Hof-Fer.”) “This is our shot at returning to the faces and places we love and miss,” John Legend says in the latest COVID-19 vaccination PSA from Walgreens. (Previously: “Walgreens rolls out first COVID-19 vaccine campaign,” also from Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli.) And Taco Bell hypes its $1 Beefy Potato-rito.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

This Is Our Shot
Walgreens: This Is Our Shot
Premiered on: Song by Song, Ovation
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,559,459,728 (78% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,999,509 (74% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.78%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
How the Gecko Connects
GEICO: How the Gecko Connects
Premiered on: 60 Minutes, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,290,271,333 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $91,711,741 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.56%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
The Last Bite Is Not Meant to Be Shared
Philadelphia: The Last Bite Is Not Meant to Be Shared
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 498,395,402 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,692,225 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.03%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Escape, Happier
Bed Bath & Beyond: Escape, Happier
Premiered on: ER, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 67,996,282 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $694,449 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.66%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
New Heights
Taco Bell: New Heights
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,431,902,928 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,340,647 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.47%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

