Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Kia, Sonic and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 3.
A few highlights: A Walmart shopper turns his shopping list into a sort of mantra in an effort to remember everything he’s supposed to buy. Kia says that its Telluride, which comes with 6 USB charging ports, is “built to make each trip a story.” And Sonic hypes its Fair Faves menu with items starting at 99 cents.