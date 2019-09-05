Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Kia, Sonic and more

Published on September 05, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 3.

A few highlights: A Walmart shopper turns his shopping list into a sort of mantra in an effort to remember everything he’s supposed to buy. Kia says that its Telluride, which comes with 6 USB charging ports, is “built to make each trip a story.” And Sonic hypes its Fair Faves menu with items starting at 99 cents.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Story: Charge Your Adventure
Kia: Story: Charge Your Adventure
Premiered on: American Pickers, History Channel
Kia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,180,335,832 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,110,378 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.58
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
No Chicken
Sonic Drive-In: No Chicken
Premiered on: Hart to Hart, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Sonic Drive-In data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,658,822,507 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,364,959 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.27
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ready for Football: Game Days
Dave and Buster's: Ready for Football: Game Days
Premiered on: Full House, [email protected]
Dave and Buster's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 467,331,416 (59% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,512,009 (63% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.47
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Keep the Good Going
McDonald's: Keep the Good Going
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,736,057,090 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,083,056 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.25
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Low Prices for Every List
Walmart: Low Prices for Every List
Premiered on: Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?, TLC
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,893,207,050 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,107,099 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.53
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular