Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Lancôme, Staples and more

Published on August 09, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 6.

A few highlights: Walmart wants you to “get everything you need to go back big” during back-to-school season, including ProSnax Fruit Packs for $1.38. Staples also promotes back-to-school savings, including spiral notebooks for 25 cents and folders for 15. And Lancôme hypes its Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum with bifidus prebiotic.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
2019 Back to School: Lunch Movers
Walmart: 2019 Back to School: Lunch Movers
Premiered on: Big Brother After Dark, POP
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,821,652,198 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,927,321 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.52
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Every Detail
Victoria's Secret: Every Detail
Premiered on: America's Got Talent, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Skin Potential
Lancôme Paris: Skin Potential
Premiered on: Dating: No Filter, E!
Lancôme Paris data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 17,213,486 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $187,659 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.28
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Back to School: The Writer: Notebooks and Folders
Staples: Back to School: The Writer: Notebooks and Folders
Premiered on: The Bride He Bought Online, Lifetime Movies
Staples data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 740,250,338 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,528,390 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.12
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Built by Hard-Working Heroes
Polaris: Built by Hard-Working Heroes
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
Polaris data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,460,874 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $83,418 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.02
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular