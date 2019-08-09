Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Lancôme, Staples and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 6.
A few highlights: Walmart wants you to “get everything you need to go back big” during back-to-school season, including ProSnax Fruit Packs for $1.38. Staples also promotes back-to-school savings, including spiral notebooks for 25 cents and folders for 15. And Lancôme hypes its Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum with bifidus prebiotic.