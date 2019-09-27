Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Xbox, Marshalls, Duluth Trading Company and more

Published on September 27, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 25.

A few highlights: The workwear retailer Duluth Trading Company celebrates its 30th birthday with a Great Big Birthday Sale. Lil Wayne helps Xbox hype the open beta for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which officially goes on sale Oct. 4. And Marshalls wants you to know that it just launched an ecommerce shop at Marshalls.com.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Squad Up: Idle Again
Xbox: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Squad Up: Idle Again
Premiered on: American Dad, TBS
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 942,127,385 (54% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,222,704 (62% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.80
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Great Big Birthday Sale: 30 Percent Off
Duluth Trading Company: Great Big Birthday Sale: 30 Percent Off
Premiered on: Forged in Fire, History Channel
Duluth Trading Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 436,428,077 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,726,252 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.91
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Stop Rx Greed: A Parkinson’s Patient’s Struggles
AARP Services, Inc.: Stop Rx Greed: A Parkinson’s Patient’s Struggles
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
AARP Services, Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 436,406,086 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,243,888 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.20
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Thrilling
Marshalls: Thrilling
Premiered on: Cheap Eats, Cooking Channel
Marshalls data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 369,735,588 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,558,501 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.49
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Feel Your Best
JoS. A. Bank: Feel Your Best
Premiered on: Counting Cars, History Channel
JoS. A. Bank data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 385,234,972 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,890,829 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.72
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

