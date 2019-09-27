Watch the newest commercials on TV from Xbox, Marshalls, Duluth Trading Company and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 25.
A few highlights: The workwear retailer Duluth Trading Company celebrates its 30th birthday with a Great Big Birthday Sale. Lil Wayne helps Xbox hype the open beta for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which officially goes on sale Oct. 4. And Marshalls wants you to know that it just launched an ecommerce shop at Marshalls.com.