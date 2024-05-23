Watch the newest commercials from VW, Apple, Outback Steakhouse and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
A few highlights: Gru and his family show off the 2024 VW Atlas in a Volkswagen cross-promotion with Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4” (in theaters July 3). Outback Steakhouse introduces its limited-time Dine Under menu, with prices starting at $16.99. And Apple hypes the new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro.