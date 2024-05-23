Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from VW, Apple, Outback Steakhouse and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 23, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Gru and his family show off the 2024 VW Atlas in a Volkswagen cross-promotion with Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4” (in theaters July 3). Outback Steakhouse introduces its limited-time Dine Under menu, with prices starting at $16.99. And Apple hypes the new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fan Chants
Miller Lite: Fan Chants
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 542,515,090 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,509,751 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.77%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Despicable Me 4: Room for More
Volkswagen: Despicable Me 4: Room for More
Premiered on: CNN News Central, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 785,785,212 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,990,230 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.68%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Put AI to Work for People
ServiceNow: Put AI to Work for People
Premiered on: Live From the PGA Championship, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Introducing the All-New iPad Pro
Apple iPad: Introducing the All-New iPad Pro
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Dine Under Menu: Better Than the Actual Outback
Outback Steakhouse: The Dine Under Menu: Better Than the Actual Outback
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 445,025,823 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,651,975 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.54%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
