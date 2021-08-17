Home Depot falls most in the Dow with pandemic boom fading

Home Depot Inc. fell the most in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the retailer posted weaker-than-expected results in the second quarter, joining the trend of early pandemic winners coming back to Earth after outsize gains over the past year.
Same-store sales, a key metric in retail, rose 4.5% in the period ended Aug. 1, the Atlanta-based company said Tuesday in a statement. That missed the 5.6% average of analysts estimates.
The retailer’s historic revenue gains during the pandemic have been anchored by Americans fixing up their homes. Now, with the economy reopening, major renovations done by professionals are becoming a larger business. That led to an 11% gain in the average purchase price, but overall transactions fell 5.8%, not enough to sustain the momentum.
Home Depot shares fell 4.5% at 11:44 a.m. in New York after an earlier drop of 5.5%, the biggest intraday slide since Feb. 23. The stock headed for its eighth straight decline on the day of an earnings report.
It’s the second quarter since the start of the pandemic where spend from pro customers outpaced that from the do-it-yourself segment. Richard McPhail, Home Depot’s chief financial officer, said the shift is beneficial for the company.
“At the end of the day, it’s all home improvement demand,” he said in an interview. “It always winds up in the consumer’s home. It’s really just how the consumer is choosing to complete their projects.”
Professional contractors said their “backlogs have never been healthier, never been bigger,” McPhail said. The retailer is making adjustments in its stores, such as reconfiguring its plumbing and pipes department, as spend shifts to the professional consumers.