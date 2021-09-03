Lyft will back drivers sued under Texas abortion law

Texas has banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy but has left it to private parties to sue to enforce the law. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week rejected, by a 5-4 vote, a request to put the law on hold while its constitutional issues are litigated. The measure, which went into effect Wednesday, makes anyone who helps a woman get an abortion in the state potentially liable.

Green and Lyft General Counsel Kristin Sverchek, in a message posted on the company’s blog, said “Drivers are never responsible for monitoring where their riders go or why. This law is incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company.”

Other companies have responded to developments in Texas. Texas Right to Life, a group that opposes abortion rights, set up a website encouraging people to “enforce” the legislation by sending anonymous tips or information about alleged violations of the act. GoDaddy Inc., which provides web-hosting services, said it informed Texas Right to Life on Thursday that it needs to find a new hosting provider within 24 hours because it violated the terms of service.

Texas Right to Life didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.