Lyft will back drivers sued under Texas abortion law

Lyft Inc. said it would pay legal fees for any driver sued under Texas’ new restrictive abortion law and announced a $1 million donation to Planned Parenthood.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Logan Green announced Friday the creation of a Driver Legal Defense Fund to cover 100% of legal fees incurred by drivers sued for transporting women to get abortions. Green, in a tweet, also announced the Planned Parenthood donation to ensure that “transportation is never a barrier to health care access” and invited other companies to do the same.
“This is an attack on women’s access to health care and their right to choose,” Green wrote in the tweet.