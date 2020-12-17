Latest News

Pepsi challenges Twitter fans to launch 'Cocoa' Cola

Beverage maker says the drink is a combination of winter-friendly cocoa and Pepsi
By Mike Juang. Published on December 17, 2020.
Credit: Pepsi-Cola

The soda wars are heating up for the winter: Pepsi has concocted “Cocoa” Cola.

Take your time re-reading that; we’ll wait.

The drink is a combination of cocoa and Pepsi (with “a hint of marshmallow!” the company cheerfully notes). The sodamaker says the drink was inspired by a year marked by stay-at-home orders. “There is nothing more classic than hot cocoa on a winter day, but this year has been anything but typical,” says Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi in a understated statement.
 

Pepsi aims to create a flurry of interest for the new beverage by saying it will roll out “a batch” of the new flavor its Twitter post reaches 2,021 retweets as a way to herald the start of the new year. The post, which pictures the drink over ice, currently has retweets numbering in the low hundreds, but that's climbling. (Update: the threshold was this afternoon, according to the brand.)

Pepsi’s crosstown rival Coca-Cola Co. has not responded at press time, but we will update if a response, um,  bubbles up.

Beverage makers have been increasingly relying on the power of social media campaigns to drive revenue—hard seltzer brand White Claw was recently cited in Forrester's 2020 Brand Spotlight for relying on user-generated content and becoming comfortable with organic conversations about the brand.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow
