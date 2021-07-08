Sears, Kmart remove Ashli Babbitt T-shirts
Sears and Kmart websites were selling T-shirts portraying an Air Force veteran who was killed during U.S. Capital riot on Jan. 6. It didn’t take long after Twitter users complained before the online item was removed.
“Thank you for bringing this product to our attention. This item is no longer available for purchase on Sears.com or Kmart.com,” Sears said in a tweet.
The black T-shirt with a white American flag—reading "Ashli Babbitt, American patriot"—referred to Babbitt, 35, who was among a crowd of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in an effort to block certification of the 2020 election.
Some people threatened to boycott Sears and Kmart because they viewed Babbitt as an insurrectionist and not a patriot.
Larry Costello, a spokesman for the retailers’ parent company, Transformco, did not return calls seeking comment.
MarketWatch reports the T-shirts appeared to be sold by a third-party vendor on Sears' and Kmart's websites.
A viral video showed Babbitt being shot by an officer as she attempted to climb through a smashed glass door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby. In April the Justice Department said it wouldn't pursue criminal charges in her death. The insurrection left five people dead. More than 500 people have been arrested for attacking the Capital.
Some reaction to the T-shirt on Twitter: