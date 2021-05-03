Latest News

Twitter to let users sell tickets to live audio chats on Spaces

The company is also exploring letting Spaces hosts accept tips from listeners
Published on May 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Twitter projects lackluster sales, sending shares down
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Twitter Inc. will let hosts of audio shows on its network charge listeners a fee to tune in, a first step toward monetizing its new Spaces feature.

The company also said Monday that Spaces is now available to users of the Twitter app on Android devices, representing a vast expansion of the potential audience for the service. Even Clubhouse, the startup that inspired Twitter Spaces, has yet to widely release an Android app.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey has made live audio chatrooms a key product focus in recent months. Dorsey has said he believes audio communication is an important part of Twitter’s future, and the company tried unsuccessfully to buy Clubhouse for about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported a month ago.Spaces was a rapid response to Clubhouse. It was in beta testing for months. Now any Twitter user can listen to an audio discussion on Spaces through the iPhone or Android app, and users with more than 600 followers can host.

More Ad Age News
Verizon’s ad tech exit puts spotlight on other telecom giants still in the game
Mike Juang
Verizon sells 90% of media division to Apollo for $5 billion
For agencies, it's morning again in America ... maybe: Ad Age Agency Report 2021
Bradley Johnson

The ability to charge for tickets to a Spaces event will soon be available to some users, Twitter said. Those hosts can set the price and the number of tickets to be sold. Twitter will take a cut of these transactions, but a spokeswoman declined to share details on what percentage of sales the company will take.

A security researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, discovered the company is also exploring letting Spaces hosts accept tips from listeners.

Clubhouse, which has a tiny staff compared with Twitter’s, is racing to keep its lead. The company delivered its own payments feature last month and said Sunday that it’s beta testing a long-awaited Android app.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Twitter projects lackluster sales, sending shares down

Twitter projects lackluster sales, sending shares down
Fried-chicken craze is causing U.S. to run low on poultry

Fried-chicken craze is causing U.S. to run low on poultry
Discovery shares fall as streaming, ad sales disappoint

Discovery shares fall as streaming, ad sales disappoint
Nestlé is in talks to acquire Nature’s Bounty owner

Nestlé is in talks to acquire Nature’s Bounty owner
Netflix plunges after pandemic boom shudders to near-halt

Netflix plunges after pandemic boom shudders to near-halt
Dish sues Peloton, Lululemon, Icon over streaming technology

Dish sues Peloton, Lululemon, Icon over streaming technology
McDonald’s mandates anti-harassment training for all 39,000 stores

McDonald’s mandates anti-harassment training for all 39,000 stores
Facebook will let users eliminate ‘Like’ count in expanded test

Facebook will let users eliminate ‘Like’ count in expanded test