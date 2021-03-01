Latest News

U.S. asks Google for detailed search data in antitrust case

The request suggests the DOJ wants to compare how Google presented search results and ads six years ago versus one year ago.
Published on March 01, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Judge in Google case disturbed that even ‘incognito’ users are tracked
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The U.S. government asked Google to fork over granular information on how its search engine works and makes money, seeking to prove that the internet giant is a monopoly.

The U.S. Department of Justice and several state attorneys general are seeking comparable data on U.S. search results and related ads from Feb. 2, 2015 to Feb. 8, 2015 and from Feb. 3, 2020 to Feb. 9, 2020, according to a legal filing Monday.

The Alphabet Inc. unit is being asked to share data on how and where users searched in those periods, the quantity of different types of ads, revenue from those ads and what the underlying bids were for them, among other details. The government told the company it wants the information within 30 days.

More Ad Age News
McDonald’s to review policies in wake of sexual harassment allegations
Ally Marotti
Roku acquires Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising business
Mike Juang
Gatorade's new 'sweat patch' and app deliver personalized hydration recommendations
E.J. Schultz

The request suggests the DOJ wants to compare how Google presented search results and ads six years ago versus one year ago. That could help the government understand how the company’s grip on the search market evolved over time.

The Justice Department under former U.S. President Donald Trump and 11 Republican attorneys general originally filed the suit. Three other states have since joined, including California, the site of Google’s headquarters. The latest data request shows the government is pressing ahead under a new administration led by Democrat Joe Biden.

The DOJ and Google have tussled in court over evidence discovery in the case, with the government seeking communications about the company’s market share, a partnership with Apple Inc., and competition between Google and Apple’s device operating systems. Google has said the government’s requests are too broad.

The U.S. government alleges Google’s exclusive deals to distribute its search engine on browsers and phones, including Apple’s iPhones, violates the Sherman Act’s prohibition on monopolization. It’s the most significant U.S. monopoly case since the one against Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

Google has said its deals don’t prevent consumers from switching to other search providers. The company argues its success rests on superior technology.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Judge in Google case disturbed that even ‘incognito’ users are tracked

Judge in Google case disturbed that even ‘incognito’ users are tracked
TikTok to pay $92 million to settle U.S. privacy lawsuits

TikTok to pay $92 million to settle U.S. privacy lawsuits
AT&T to offload DirecTV via TPG deal at fraction of former price

AT&T to offload DirecTV via TPG deal at fraction of former price
Twitter floats letting users charge followers for special access

Twitter floats letting users charge followers for special access
Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral with retooling by Hasbro

Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral with retooling by Hasbro
Alphabet revenue beats Wall Street estimates; shares jump

Alphabet revenue beats Wall Street estimates; shares jump
Ad-tech firm Taboola merges with ION Acquisition at $2.6 billion valuation

Ad-tech firm Taboola merges with ION Acquisition at $2.6 billion valuation
4 ways marketers can empower the Asian community

4 ways marketers can empower the Asian community