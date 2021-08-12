U.S. population more racially, ethnically diverse than ever, 2020 Census finds

The number of people of color in the U.S. is growing, pointing toward a future in which the country is majority non-white. The results will shape congressional redistricting and trillions of dollars in government funding.
Redistricting data from the 2020 U.S. Census showed the nation is more racially and ethnically diverse than ever before. The number of people who identify as more than one race increased 276%, reaching 33.8 million in 2020 from 9 million in 2010. The white population, while still a majority, decreased 8.6%. The Latino population—which the census asks about separately from race—grew 23%. The Asian population grew 35.5%, and the African American population grew 5.6%.
“As the country has grown, we have continued to evolve in how we measure the race and ethnicity of the people who live here,” said Nicholas Jones, the bureau’s director and senior adviser for race and ethnicity research. “The U.S. population is much more multiracial and more diverse than what we measured in the past.”