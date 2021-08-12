U.S. population more racially, ethnically diverse than ever, 2020 Census finds

While census officials said their numbers are sound, significant problems including the pandemic, natural disasters and political pressures from the Trump administration clouded 2020 data collection, according to demographers.

The bureau also reported significant nonresponse rates for some questions, forcing officials to rely on “educated guesses.” New privacy techniques and updated racial metrics mean it could be months until there is a fuller picture of demographic changes.

Brookings Institution demographer William Frey said the U.S. Census Bureau has done everything it can to ensure the data is accurate, including delaying Thursday’s data drop. Local officials and researchers will refine the numbers over the coming months, but the overall trend is consistent.

“The 21st century is going to be one where we’re moving from an old, white, baby boomer dominated culture to one that’s increasingly going to be open to more youthful diversity, which will really define the first half of this century,” Frey said.

Thursday’s release is one of several batches from last year’s survey. The Census Bureau reported in April that the U.S. population grew by 7.4% since 2010, the slowest pace since the 1930s. It also showed the population’s continuing slide to the South and West.

—Bloomberg News