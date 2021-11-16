Generation Next: How mentorship can bridge the divide to DE&I

Natalie Gatbonton

In kicking off their research, each team identified different gaps in the system that hold back professionals from underrepresented groups in their careers. For some, it was the fall-off of diversity between the entry levels and positions higher up the ladder, and the effect that has on retention and advancement prospects. Mentee Natalie Gatbonton, a senior marketing analyst at American Express and a member of the winning group, Team Change Agents, noted, “What was most compelling and most important to us were these emotions that weren’t being addressed on the individual level, whether that’s being seen, heard or understood. But [especially] for people of color and for women, feeling that there is an equal playing field.”

Ashley Mackel Beresford

Mentee Ashley Mackel Beresford of Team Mentorship Matters, who was paired with List member Stacey Taffett, VP of marketing at PepsiCo, said that having a trusted mentor can provide unprecedented sense of comfort and safety. “Just knowing that she is a calendar invite or text away, and that [Stacey] has helped me to navigate and to make sense of situations has been really helpful,” Mackel Beresford said. “And knowing that she will continue to be on my side and in my corner is something that I appreciate and look forward to.”

Joel Salgado

Beyond their relationships with their individual mentor, a major benefit for the Generation Next mentees was being able to expand their professional network. Mentee Joel Salgado, an MBA candidate at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business and a member of Team Level Up, said that as the first college graduate, master’s degree candidate and white-collar professional in his family, “This is why an organization like The List needs to exist. People like me don’t have the network, and what this program allows us to do is have that professional network so that now we can leverage it to level up from an entry-level marketer to VP, director or perhaps the C-suite.”

Glenys Fernandez

Mentee Glenys Fernandez, a senior manager of brand marketing at Atwell Suites Intercontinental Hotel Group and a member of Team Missing Links, added, “A lot of us don’t have people in our personal networks that we can lean on. My parents are from a low-income background. So a lot of the network I’ve been able to build is through programs like [Management Leadership for Tomorrow] and Ad Age, to be able to lean in and be exposed to people from the advertising industry to have conversations that you can really learn from. It makes a huge difference ... the statistics show that.”



