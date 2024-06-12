The 10 most valuable brands in 2024

Nvidia jumped 18 places to No. 6, riding the wave of AI needs for computer processing chips. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which also makes AI chips and graphics cards, came in at No. 41, up nine spots from last year and placing it among the top 10 risers in brand value, increasing 53%. Adobe, which recently backtracked on its AI policy and had to assure users the company would not use their art to train its AI, ranked 19th, up from 35th, with its brand value increasing 66%.

Instagram jumped 16 spots to 13th, while Facebook is up four spots to 8th.

