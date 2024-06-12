Marketing News & Strategy

The 10 most valuable brands in 2024

Annual report from Kantar charts big brand value increase in AI-related companies
By Erika Wheless. Published on June 12, 2024.
Nvidia's computer chips are essential for AI computing, increasing its brand value 173% this year.

Credit: NVIDIA

Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and McDonald’s once again made up the world’s top five most valuable brands, according to an annual list published by Kantar. But AI-related companies and Meta platforms saw some of the largest brand value increases, according to the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report, which was released today. 

Kantar assesses a brand’s value based on its financial performance and brand equity. The brands with the largest brand value increases were Nvidia (178%), Instagram (93%), Facebook (79%), Google Cloud (74%) and Uber (71%). 

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands 2024
Rank 2024 Brand Country of Origin Brand Value 2024 ($Mil.) Brand Value 2023 ($Mil.) Brand value change 2024 vs 2023
1 Apple US $1,015,900 $880,455 15%
2 Google US 753,474 577,683 30
3 Microsoft US 712,883 501,856 42
4 Amazon US 576,622 468,737 23
5 McDonald's US 221,902 191,109 16
6 NVIDIA US 201,840 72,683 178
7 Visa US 188,929 169,092 12
8 Facebook US 166,751 93,024 79
9 Oracle US 145,498 91,992 58
10 Tencent China 135,215 141,020 -4
Source: Kantar BrandZ report

Nvidia jumped 18 places to No. 6, riding the wave of AI needs for computer processing chips. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which also makes AI chips and graphics cards, came in at No. 41, up nine spots from last year and placing it among the top 10 risers in brand value, increasing 53%. Adobe, which recently backtracked on its AI policy and had to assure users the company would not use their art to train its AI, ranked 19th, up from 35th, with its brand value increasing 66%.

Instagram jumped 16 spots to 13th, while Facebook is up four spots to 8th. 

“The Meta platforms were impacted to an extent by increasing government oversight and consumer worries about privacy around TikTok,” Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ, wrote in a statement. “Their value increased as media revenues have performed well. Instagram in particular has diversified effectively and innovated well; i.e. Instagram Reels.”

TikTok still jumped six spots from last year, to No. 35. 

Nvidia, Visa, Facebook, Oracle and Tencent rounded out the world’s top 10 brands. 

This is Apple’s third consecutive year to be in the top slot, crossing $1 trillion dollar threshold in brand value, according to Kantar’s formula. Kantar’s total value of the global top 100 brands increased 20% to reach $8.3 trillion, close to the 2022 peak of $8.7 trillion.

Four brands entered the top 100 for the first time, including HR software maker ADP (44), cloud computing platform ServiceNow (53), cloud computing and virtualization technology company VMware (88), Lululemon (92) and Corona (100). 

ADP has grown in recent years and improved its brand equity in the IT consulting sector, according to Guerrieria. ServiceNow has a high potential for growth as cloud computing and safety become more important for companies, and VMware has also benefited from the boom in cloud computing.

Lululemon has seen strong sales growth of above 15% in the last few quarters. The brand saw a boom in the pandemic, but consumer demand has stayed strong. 

