The 10 most valuable brands in 2024

Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and McDonald’s once again made up the world’s top five most valuable brands, according to an annual list published by Kantar. But AI-related companies and Meta platforms saw some of the largest brand value increases, according to the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report, which was released today.
Kantar assesses a brand’s value based on its financial performance and brand equity. The brands with the largest brand value increases were Nvidia (178%), Instagram (93%), Facebook (79%), Google Cloud (74%) and Uber (71%).