30 breakthrough brands in 2022

This year’s list includes several brands in the buzzy Web3 sector, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, a well-known NFT brand that has broken into pop culture via partnerships with brands such as Adidas and music festivals including Lollapalooza. Its inclusion on the list comes as the NFT market experiences a drop in demand and trading volume. Interbrand Strategy Director Naeiri Zargarian in an email interview said that while the “crypto market is volatile…it should regain strength in the long term,” adding that “most of the brands on the list are built on blockchain technology but are not crypto-related, they are building the Web3 infrastructure at large.”

Also on the list is Chainalysis, which aims to regulate crypto by launching investigations and providing the industry with regulatory solutions; blockchain infrastructure company Figment, which maintains proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain networks by helping investors participate and earn yields on their holdings; and MoonPay, which facilitates payments for crypto buyers.

Healthcare brands making the list include those re-examining patient experience, particularly with marginalized populations, according to Interbrand. In healthcare, “customer-centricity and design thinking are bleeding into the cold, sterile medical sector because patients deserve the same level of service they receive in other industries,” Zargarian stated.

Folx Health provides services such as online consultations and medication delivery to LGBTQIA+ people. The list also includes Kindbody, which focuses on end-to-end care around fertility, and healthcare company Nomi Health. The Utah-based company seeks to streamline healthcare operations through methods that include eliminating insurance companies and billing departments, creating a “one-stop shop” of specialists instead of referring patients, and directly paying healthcare providers. (Nomi drew negative headlines in April when it was investigated by the federal government for its COVID testing, which was labeled by the government as not in compliance with federal standards, according to Deseret News.)

The list also shows celebrity-founded pot brands gaining notice amid the fast growth of recreational cannabis. These include Houseplant, created by actor Seth Rogen, and Jay-Z’s brand Monogram, which ran campaigns from the agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address that took a critical look at laws banning cannabis use.