Marketing News & Strategy

30 breakthrough brands in 2022

Interbrand identifies breakthrough brands, from Arcadia to Youthforia
By Jade Yan. Published on June 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Krispy Kreme gets in the ice cream business—behind the strategy

Esports brand 1000 Thieves, queer and trans-focused healthcare company Folx Health and environmental firm Doconomy are among the nation's 30 fastest-rising brands, according to Interbrand's annual Breakthrough Brands report.

The report—which is assembled by gathering data on more than 300 brands through social media, analyst audits, and financial data—includes brands that are making waves in sectors including healthcare, climate sustainability, cannabis and the emerging Web3 category. To qualify for the list, brands must have financial growth and a notable U.S. presence, as well as benefit from media attention.

Interbrand, which is owned by Omnicom Group, touts what it describes as a successful track record of “identifying game-changing challenger brands before they become household names,” citing previous winners Athletic Brewing (2021); Square and Slack (2017); and Sweetgreen and Headspace (2016).

See the 2021 Breakthrough Brands list here.

Brands on the rise

A look at up-and-coming brands disrupting their categories.
Click here

This year’s list includes several brands in the buzzy Web3 sector, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, a well-known NFT brand that has broken into pop culture via partnerships with brands such as Adidas and music festivals including Lollapalooza. Its inclusion on the list comes as the NFT market experiences a drop in demand and trading volume. Interbrand Strategy Director Naeiri Zargarian in an email interview said that while the “crypto market is volatile…it should regain strength in the long term,” adding that “most of the brands on the list are built on blockchain technology but are not crypto-related, they are building the Web3 infrastructure at large.”

Also on the list is Chainalysis, which aims to regulate crypto by launching investigations and providing the industry with regulatory solutions; blockchain infrastructure company Figment, which maintains proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain networks by helping investors participate and earn yields on their holdings; and MoonPay, which facilitates payments for crypto buyers. 

Healthcare brands making the list include those re-examining patient experience, particularly with marginalized populations, according to Interbrand. In healthcare, “customer-centricity and design thinking are bleeding into the cold, sterile medical sector because patients deserve the same level of service they receive in other industries,” Zargarian stated.

Folx Health provides services such as online consultations and medication delivery to LGBTQIA+ people. The list also includes Kindbody, which focuses on end-to-end care around fertility, and healthcare company Nomi Health. The Utah-based company seeks to streamline healthcare operations through methods that include eliminating insurance companies and billing departments, creating a “one-stop shop” of specialists instead of referring patients, and directly paying healthcare providers. (Nomi drew negative headlines in April when it was investigated by the federal government for its COVID testing, which was labeled by the government as not in compliance with federal standards, according to Deseret News.)

The list also shows celebrity-founded pot brands gaining notice amid the fast growth of recreational cannabis. These include Houseplant, created by actor Seth Rogen, and Jay-Z’s brand Monogram, which ran campaigns from the agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address that took a critical look at laws banning cannabis use.

More from Ad Age
Best new products—Dr Pepper, P&G among marketers recognized for recent introductions
Jade Yan
Apple overtakes Amazon as the world’s most valuable brand—see new Kantar BrandZ rankings
Jade Yan

When it comes to sustainability, brands focusing on climate change and reducing carbon footprints are dominating, according to Interbrand. Doconomy makes a carbon emissions calculator to show brands how much carbon their product uses. The calculator won the Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix at Cannes Lions last year. The brand also created a carbon-tracking credit card that tracked consumers’ carbon consumption, which won the Creative eCommerce Grand Prix. Another carbon emissions brand on this year’s list is Arcadia, which allows people to track their electricity prices and switch to greener alternatives.

Also making the list is food technology company Eat Just, Inc., which produces vegan egg product Just Egg. The brand featured Jake Gyllenhaal and Serena Williams, who both invest in the product, in its ads in May. Another food brand on the list is plant-based chicken producer Daring Foods, which has also received investment from rapper Drake

Drake has also invested in 100 Thieves, which was founded in 2017 and runs teams that compete in video game tournaments. It has worked with multiple brands including AT&T, Truly Hard Seltzer and Lexus. Interbrand credits 100 Thieves with balancing “a modern design sense with streetwear flair, conveying that all are welcome to join in.”

Below, the full list of Interbrand’s breakthrough brands. 

  • 100 Thieves–Gaming and lifestyle
  • Arcadia–Energy data startup
  • Axie Infinity–NFT-based online video game
  • Boom Supersonic–Creating a supersonic aircraft
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club–Collection of non-fungible tokens
  • Chainalysis–Cryptocurrency investigations and compliance solutions 
  • Doconomy–Fintech company developing methods to track carbon emissions  
  • Eat Just–Food tech company with products such as Just Egg
  • Figment–Blockchain infrastructure 
  • Folx Health–Queer and trans-focused healthcare
  • Houseplant–Seth Rogen’s cannabis brand
  • JuneShine–Hard kombucha and canned cocktails
  • Kindbody–Fertility-focused healthcare company
  • Masterworks–Online art investment platform 
  • Monogram–Jay-Z’s cannabis brand
  • MoonPay–Crypto payment service
  • Mythical Games–Gaming technology using blockchain
  • Nomi Health—Healthcare provider
  • OpenSea—​​Digital marketplace for crypto collectibles
  • Pachama—Measures forest carbon capture
  • Park—Sports apparel and equipment
  • Planet Labs—Satellite data for land-use tracking
  • Polygon—Blockchain infrastructure
  • Thirty Madison—Treatment for chronic health issues
  • Tia—Holistic female healthcare
  • Too Good To Go—App combating food waste
  • Watershed—Software for carbon cutting
  • Whatnot—Livestream auctions
  • Youthforia—Makeup you can sleep in

In this article:

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Krispy Kreme gets in the ice cream business—behind the strategy

Krispy Kreme gets in the ice cream business—behind the strategy
Mondelez buying Clif Bar for $2.9 billion

Mondelez buying Clif Bar for $2.9 billion
How Summersalt is disrupting the $5.2 billion swimwear category

How Summersalt is disrupting the $5.2 billion swimwear category

Cannes is here and Paramount+ brings back Beavis and Butt-Head: The Week Ahead

Cannes is here and Paramount+ brings back Beavis and Butt-Head: The Week Ahead
WWE CEO Vince McMahon to step back during misconduct probe

WWE CEO Vince McMahon to step back during misconduct probe
Frito-Lay inks 2022 World Cup sponsorship deal

Frito-Lay inks 2022 World Cup sponsorship deal
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more