A2 declares its milk worth crying over in a new campaign

There’s no use crying over spilled milk, the saying goes. Now, milk brand a2 suggests its milk is worthy of shedding a few tears in a campaign emphasizing its taste rather than its formulation.

Previously, a2 differentiated itself through its focus on milk coming from cows that produce only the A2 beta-casein protein, which is reportedly easier for some people with stomach sensitivities to digest. Now, it is going broader with a message about the taste.

“When we first launched in the U.S. in 2015, we focused more on educating consumers on what A2 protein is and how a2 Milk may be easier on digestion,” Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Co., said in a statement. “We are now shifting to more lifestyle messaging as we have discovered that a significant portion of our consumers really love dairy milk and want a great tasting, high-quality milk.”

See Ad Age's 40 Under 40 honorees.

The newest commercial doesn’t specifically call out competitors such as oat milk or almond milk but uses closeups of spilled milk and tearful faces to make the case that real milk is worth crying over.