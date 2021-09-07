AB InBev names new U.S. CMO

Anheuser-Busch InBev has named Benoit Garbe as its new U.S. chief marketing officer as part of broader organizational changes at the world’s largest brewer that includes current CMO Marcel Marcondes moving to a new role.

The company said Marcondes’ new position will be announced at a later date. He began overseeing U.S. marketing in 2016. AB InBev also announced a new role of U.S. chief commercial officer that will oversee sales and marketing in the U.S., becoming the latest company to adopt such a title in search of better aligning sales and marketing. Taking the job at AB InBev is Kyle Norrington, currently president of the company’s Labatt division in Canada.

Garbe currently holds the title of U.S. chief strategy officer, a title he assumed in late 2020 after joining the brewer from Prophet Consulting in China. Before that he logged 10 years at Kantar, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a statement, the brewer said Garbe “has been instrumental in fostering a higher degree of commercial alignment and integration to support the company’s strategy and accelerate growth,” while also touting his “experience with data and insights, combined with his experience leveraging brand purpose.”