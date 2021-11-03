Activision Blizzard delays two games as another leader departs

Activision Blizzard Inc., the video game publisher facing lawsuits for sexual discrimination and harassment, delayed two of its most anticipated games and gave a fourth-quarter forecast that fell short of expectations.

Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will take longer than anticipated to finish, Activision said in a statement Tuesday. They are two of the biggest projects from Blizzard, the division that has been acutely affected by the sexual misconduct scandal. The company didn’t provide release dates.

Activision also said Jen Oneal will step down as co-head of Blizzard. That leaves Mike Ybarra as the studio’s sole chief. They took on a shared role in August following the departure of J. Allen Brack, the former president who left in the wake of a lawsuit from California.

Meanwhile, the fourth-quarter outlook suggests that even the release of a new Call of Duty game won’t lift Activision out of its quagmire. The company’s shares were down about 15% in the first minutes of trading Wednesday.

The biggest independent U.S. video game publisher, which is also responsible for Candy Crush and World of Warcraft, expects adjusted revenue of $2.78 billion in the last three months of the year. Analysts had expected $2.95 billion, according to an average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Santa Monica, California-based Activision is in the midst of a cultural reckoning after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company in July for sexual discrimination and unlawful pay practices. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company over how it handled the allegations and has subpoenaed several senior executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.

Employees have been upset over Activision’s initial dismissive response to the lawsuit and have since expressed disappointment with the company, using a shared Twitter account to demand further action.

Last week, Kotick said he would take a 99.9% pay cut and outlined several measures that the company hoped would mollify angry employees, such as ending mandatory arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims. The company has also committed to increasing pay transparency and to hiring 50% more women and non-binary people within the next five years.

Activision has denied some of the claims in the lawsuit while also taking steps to punish those accused of harassment. Last month, the company ousted more than 20 employees and reprimanded 20 others.

In the third quarter, adjusted revenue rose to $1.88 billion, matching analysts’ projections. Earnings were 72 cents a share, slightly beating analyst estimates of 70 cents.