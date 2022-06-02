How Acura is rebuilding its Integra brand–and keeping it gas-powered

As Acura brings back its Integra after a two-decade absence, the automaker is trying to appeal to younger buyers via hip hop and NFT marketing. But Honda-owned Acura is deliberately keeping the coupe as a gas-powered model—at least for now—as a way to keep Integra’s older fans loyal.

An internal combustion engine is “core to what Integra always has been,” said Acura spokesperson Andrew Quillin. “We certainly could have brought Integra back as an EV, but that would’ve been a tougher pill to swallow for those that have a lot of nostalgia for Integra,” he added. He declined to comment on whether the Integra would come in an EV model in future years, but said that “certainly if this car does really well, that’s something we’ll look at.”

He also framed the move as keeping the car more affordable for first-time car buyers—it is priced at a little below $32,000— and more accessible for people in areas with fewer available charging stations.

Acura stopped making the Integra in the U.S. in 2001 when it cited declining demand for coupe cars but is bringing the coupe model back as part of its strategy to target first-time buyers and differentiate itself from SUV-focused competitors, according to Quillin.

Acura is working with rapper Vince Staples on a campaign called “Your Turn” from the brand’s agency of record MullenLowe. The campaign features three spots, each named after a song from Staples’ album “Ramona Park Broke My Heart.” The album was released in 2022 and the songs are called “Magic,” “Lemonade” and “Slide.” The Magic ad shows Staples posing around a levitating Integra as his song plays in the background.