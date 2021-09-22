Carl’s Jr. and Hardees bring Adult Swim toys to combo meals

Why should kids have all the fun?

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are giving fans of Adult Swim cartoons specialty toys in combo meals. Figurines of Space Ghost, Meatwad and other characters will come in blind packs, adding a treasure hunt element to the promotion, since diners won’t know which character they received until they open the packaging. The restaurants’ mascot, Happy, is also featured on its own figurine.

The move gives Carl’s Jr., Hardees and Adult Swim a unique way to connect with fans.



“It really is about how can we get our customer excited? The younger audience out there, they’re looking for more culturally relevant partnerships,” says Patty Trevino, senior VP of marketing at CKE Restaurants, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardees.



While kids’ meals across the industry often come with toys included in the cost, taking combo meals “for an Adult Swim” will add $1 to the price of a large combo meal. For collectors who covet toys from shows such as “Robot Chicken” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” $1 might be seen as a steal.



The Adult Swim figurines include Space Ghost from “Space Ghost Coast to Coast,” Robot Chicken from the show of the same name, Meatwad and Frylock from “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” Nathan Explosion from “Metalocalypse,” Debbie from “Sealab 2021” and Harvey Birdman, from “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law.”