How American Eagle is bringing its clothes to the metaverse

American Eagle is the latest brand to dip its toes in the metaverse, thanks to a new deal with Roblox aimed at making gains with Gen Z.

The clothing brand’s new spring campaign, called “Members Always,” will allow consumers to hang out in the “AE Members Always Club,” hosted on the online gaming platform that surged in popularity during the pandemic. The campaign’s name is a play on a typical “members only” rule at a club, said American Eagle Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers, noting “you’re always welcome to the American Eagle family.”

Consumers will be able to create avatars in the gaming platform’s digital world Livetopia, collect game items and dress their avatars in the brand’s spring collection.

Other clothing brands have partnered with virtual platforms. Under Armor launched a Steph Curry NFT shoe that can be worn across different metaverse platforms, and Forever 21 and Ralph Lauren also released virtual clothing lines on Roblox.

