American Express turns billboards into work stations in new campaign

“Small business owners have gone through some challenging times recently, so we wanted to showcase their ingenuity and resilience while demonstrating how our business cards are in fact built specifically for business,” says Jessica Ling, senior VP for global B2B marketing at American Express. “Business Cards allow business owners to separate their work purchases from personal ones, more easily track and report for business tax purposes, keep business expenses off a personal credit report and more, all to make running a business a little bit easier.”

While the activation will take place in cities with high foot traffic, Ling says the brand has taken COVID safety precautions by choosing to do the activation outdoors and elevated cleaning protocols are said to be in place.

The campaign, which will run through the end of the year, also includes buys on streaming TV, digital audio and social media platforms. The effort includes national and local marketing. Spots feature business owners going through revolutionary change to grow their businesses in new ways.

A national campaign created by R/GA directed by Jake Dypka includes four ads that playfully illustrate the benefits business owners receive when using the pocket-sized business card as they grow and pivot their businesses.

One spot features the revamping of a pet supply store with the help from the owner’s gold Amex card. Vegan shampoo is added to the shelves, a laptop replaces an old-school desktop and more.