Anderson .Paak on his Vans collab, brands that make him 'cringe,' K-pop and more

Beyond his collaboration with Vans, the eight-time Grammy winner launched his own record label, APESHIT, in November and has recently begun DJing with vinyl records under the moniker DJ Pee .Wee. One of his most recent shows was an opening set at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June. The 36-year-old is also making his way into the K-Pop scene. Two weeks ago he was the drummer during a live performance of BTS song “Yet to Come” and .Paak is even co-writing and directing his own K-pop-inspired film called “K-POPS!” that will star him and his son.
.Paak sat down with Ad Age during Cannes to talk about his creative journey, his experience working with brands, and more.
This interview has been lightly edited for space and clarity.
What do you look for in a brand before working with it?
A check. (Laughs). No, it's honestly just gotta be me, man. It has to be something that I don't cringe over and feels right for me. A lot of times I want to make sure that it's going to a good cause. I also have a foundation, so a lot of these companies want me to help endorse their product or different things like that and I don't see why not if we can all make it work and we can also make it work for a greater cause. Everything I do just has to be fun for me still.
Vans, in particular, was something that I came up with since I was a kid in SoCal [Southern California]. Vans were everything. It was a dream to be a part of that partnership and be one of the first musical ambassadors for them. I have my own shoe now and they really helped to boost that kind of entrepreneurship side, now I'm designing shoes and I never really thought that could be [possible] coming up when I was working at Vans.
What’s something a brand will do to make you cringe?
Sometimes brands don't really have knowledge about what's going on at the ground level and then they hire these people that maybe think they do, but they have no clue and they want to get the artists to do all kinds of [stuff], pretty much jumping through hoops and all these different things and they want to push and push. That's probably the biggest pet peeve that makes me cringe where it's like, ‘We want the urban vibe, we just love it.' And like, ‘Is there any way we can get Bruno [Mars] involved in it?’ So it's like just relax, man.
Did you work with Vans on the retail side?
Yeah, I was stocking and working, putting on shoes, and trying to get free shoes until I got fired.
How long did you work at Vans?
Like two weeks.