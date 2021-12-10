Anheuser-Busch discontinues Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer

Anheuser-Busch InBev is pulling the plug on its Travis Scott-backed hard seltzer brand, Cacti, less than a year after it went on sale.
The decision comes in the wake of negative publicity for the rapper and influencer after ten people at his Astroworld concert in November died as a result of crowd control issues. Cacti's Twitter account went silent in the days following the tragedy and as of today had been removed.
“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer,” the brewer said in a statement. “We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.” A company representative did not provide further information when asked if the decision was related to the Astroworld tragedy.
