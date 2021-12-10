Anheuser-Busch discontinues Travis Scott's Cacti hard seltzer

Scott, who had earned a reputation as a powerful product endorser, has experienced other brand fallout in wake of the tragedy. Nike in late November stated it would delay the release of a sneaker collaboration with Scott’s Cactus Jack label.

AB InBev’s move was first reported by beer trade publications Beer Business Daily and Beer Marketer’s Insights. Both publications made note of the tragedy but also alluded to recent poor sales results for Cacti. “After a rocketship start, becoming a top 5 seltzer brand with 3.2 share of the segment in just one week of sales, it has petered out significantly,” Beer Business Daily reported.

The brewer relied on a digital marketing-heavy approach to plug the seltzer, which debuted in the spring, feeding off of Scott’s sizable Instagram following. Scott also plugged the drink in one of his music videos, giving it ample screen time as he holds a can in one scene.

Marketing for the drink was handled by Cactus Jack, the sub-brand Scott created that he uses on various business exploits, as well as AB InBev’s in-house agency. An ad that ran in the Grammys earlier this year came from Scott’s agency, Cactus Jack Creative Collective.

