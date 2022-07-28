Apple narrowly tops estimates as iPhone fares better than feared

Still, the iPhone numbers suggest that Apple is weathering a slowdown in smartphone spending. The company also has shown it can navigate supply chain constraints fueled in part by COVID-19 shutdowns in China. In April, Apple warned that the problems would erase $4 billion to $8 billion from third-quarter revenue.

Against that backdrop, the latest numbers came as a relief. Apple shares gained more than 3% in extended trading.

Though it’s faring better than some tech peers, Apple has grown more cautious as it confronts a sputtering economy. The iPhone maker is planning to slow hiring and spending for some teams in 2023, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Before releasing its results Thursday, Apple’s stock had fallen about 11% this year, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Index.

Apple struggled to get enough supply last quarter after China’s COVID-19 precautions shuttered some factories and hamstrung deliveries. Those problems have eased but aren’t over.

China’s tough stance against the virus has led to some production restrictions for supplier Foxconn as recently as this week. The manufacturer, along with several others in the region, was forced to operate within a “closed loop” system for seven days. That means factory workers can’t have contact with people outside of their plants for that period.

Apple also had little in the way of new products to lure customers in recent months. The company released an updated iPhone SE back in March and is expected to launch fresh iPhones in September, missing the quarter that just ended.

Even so, that product generated $40.7 billion last quarter, beating estimates of about $39 billion.