Apple narrowly tops estimates as iPhone fares better than feared

Qualcomm Inc. added to investors’ concerns about the smartphone market on Wednesday, when the chipmaker said consumers’ appetite for the devices had slowed. But the company said demand was particularly weak for low-end and mid-tier phones running Android, rather than the iPhone.
Last quarter’s sales from digital services like iCloud, AppleCare, Apple TV+ and Apple Music climbed 12% to $19.6 billion during the period. That made it Apple’s fastest-growing category, but the division came up shy of Wall Street predictions of about $19.7 billion.
Apple’s wearables, home products and accessories—the division that includes its smartwatch, HomePod, AirPods and Beats headphones—had sales of $8.08 billion last quarter. Wall Street had called for about $8.8 billion.
Apple generated $7.38 billion from the Mac, badly missing predictions of about $8.45 billion. The company launched new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models in July, but those didn’t contribute to the latest results because the quarter ended in June. That means many consumers probably stopped buying the old versions of the products—Apple’s two most popular Macs—hurting that category.
The Cupertino, California-based company is planning a slew of new Macs over the next several months, including high-end MacBook Pros, an iMac, upgraded Mac minis and a revamped Mac Pro, Bloomberg has reported.
The iPad, which was a strong performer at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, has been slipping back toward pre-pandemic levels. Still, it generated $7.22 billion last quarter, above the $6.93 billion estimate. The company last updated the iPad in March with a new iPad Air model with an M1 chip. And it’s planning faster iPad Pro models for later this year.
The ongoing Covid restrictions in China have sparked concerns about the effect on consumer spending. In a sign that Apple has had to get more aggressive in that market, it’s currently cutting the price of the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in China for a few days as part of a rare sale.
Apple generated $14.6 billion from the country in the third quarter, down from a year earlier but better than analysts had projected.
—Bloomberg News