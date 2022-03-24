The top 10 brand audio logos ranked by effectiveness

Veritonic, the audio research and analytics platform, published an annual report on the brands and industries in the U.S. that have produced the most effective audio logos in the past year.

The logos are ranked based on how successfully brands could get 2,800 panelists to recall the ad, associate it with the brand and resonate with the content. Melodic logos that mention the brand tend to score higher among listeners.

The podcasting industry had an estimated 120 million podcast listeners in the U.S. as of 2021. By 2023, that number should surpass 160 million listeners. The growing total of audio listeners indicates to businesses that the key to increasing reach can be through enhancing the company's sound profile.

“Consumers today are more mobile and connected than ever before,” said Veritonic founder and CEO Scott Simonelli. “For this reason, an increasing number of brands are recognizing audio as a critical and meaningful component for their omnichannel marketing strategy.”

Several brands have released new audio logos over the last year, including General Motors, Lexus, Trojan and Hulu Originals.

Read: 20 brands getting Gen Z’s attention (and dollars)

Fast food restaurants and insurance were the top two sectors featuring brands with the most effective logos. Other leading industries include telecom and entertainment, which tied for third, consumer packaged goods in fourth place and medical/pharma rounding out the top five.