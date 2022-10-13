Marketing News & Strategy

BMW to bring gaming to its cars in new partnership

The partnership aims to make games playable directly through the legacy automaker's infotainment displays
By Drew Goretzka. Published on October 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Toyota pushes emotional connection, not products in new campaign

BMW Group and AirConsole, a gaming platform, said they formed a partnership to bring gaming inside BMW vehicles.

The partnership, announced earlier this week, aims to make games playable directly through the legacy automaker's infotainment displays, with smartphones acting as controllers. Games will be delivered over-the-air, BMW said in a statement.

AirConsole is available on Internet browsers, Google TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, according to the company's website. The platform has more than 180 casual games from platforms like Steam, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Large-scale AAA titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Assassin's Creed, aren't included in AirConsole's library.

The release did not identify which games will be available in BMW models, and did not say whether the games will be playable while the vehicle is moving.

More stories from Ad Age
Tim Tebow and Nissan CMO talk NFTs and NIL at Ad Age event
E.J. Schultz
How Nissan is expanding its NIL marketing
E.J. Schultz
Behind Lexus’ multicultural marketing approach, including its Black Panther partnership
Jade Yan

AirConsole will be available in vehicles with the BMW Curved Display—it is unknown whether new displays like the BMW Theater Screen will also include the feature.

"With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment," said Stephan Durach, BMW senior vice president, said in the statement.

BMW is the second automaker to offer video games through its infotainment systems after Tesla introduced Passenger Play in 2017. Tesla's feature has been involved in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration probe since December 2021.

No release timing or details were given by BMW in Tuesday's release. A spokesperson could not be reached for further comment.

Ad Age Next: CMO

Get your tickets for the Dec. 7 event in New York
Register here

In this article:

Drew Goretzka

Drew Goretzka is an intern for Automotive News.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Toyota pushes emotional connection, not products in new campaign

Toyota pushes emotional connection, not products in new campaign
Microsoft and Haleon launch effort to help visually impaired people access product info

Microsoft and Haleon launch effort to help visually impaired people access product info
Behind Waterford’s new marketing moves to attract younger consumers and modernize its image

Behind Waterford’s new marketing moves to attract younger consumers and modernize its image
MLB signs first CBD sponsorship for major sports in deal with Charlotte's Web

MLB signs first CBD sponsorship for major sports in deal with Charlotte's Web
McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a big hit—behind the strategy

McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a big hit—behind the strategy
Al Ries, father of positioning, dies at age 95

Al Ries, father of positioning, dies at age 95
Kraft calls for McDonald's crossover in new brand stunt

Kraft calls for McDonald's crossover in new brand stunt
Beam Suntory is using an otter to plug its OTR ready-to-drink cocktail brand

Beam Suntory is using an otter to plug its OTR ready-to-drink cocktail brand