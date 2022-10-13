BMW to bring gaming to its cars in new partnership

BMW Group and AirConsole, a gaming platform, said they formed a partnership to bring gaming inside BMW vehicles.

The partnership, announced earlier this week, aims to make games playable directly through the legacy automaker's infotainment displays, with smartphones acting as controllers. Games will be delivered over-the-air, BMW said in a statement.

AirConsole is available on Internet browsers, Google TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, according to the company's website. The platform has more than 180 casual games from platforms like Steam, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Large-scale AAA titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Assassin's Creed, aren't included in AirConsole's library.

The release did not identify which games will be available in BMW models, and did not say whether the games will be playable while the vehicle is moving.